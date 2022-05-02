'I guess as any parent would feel, you just need someone to pay for your son's life' - family of deadly crash victim seeks justice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is calling for justice in their loved one's death. They say they are wanting movement in the case of the person allegedly responsible.
You may have noticed a billboard that reads "Justice for Alex Rodie" in Terre Haute.
32-year-old Alex Rodie was killed in a deadly car crash on July 22, 2021.
The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 63 and Trinity Avenue in northwestern Vigo County.
Police say the other driver, was Ethan Kelsheimer, who was 19-years-old at the time. They say he was driving without ever obtaining a license.
Now, after nine months, charges have been filed.
Kelsheimer faces the following charges:
- leaving the scene of a fatal accident
- and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Rodie's family says that is not enough -- they will not rest until they know he is off the streets.
"I guess as any parent would feel you just need someone to pay for your son's life, and my son's life was worth more than what he was sent to the store for," Alex's mom, Eleanor Rodie said.
Their goal with this billboard is to remind the community that justice needs to be served and not only in Alex's case but for any family going through a similar tragedy.
"There need to be some consequences for those folks' actions. No one should be able to take the life of someone else and then live their life as if nothing happened," Alex's aunt, Megan Miller said.
A trial date has been set for October 2022 for Kelsheimer.
News 10 reached out to Kelsheimer's attorney for comment. We are still waiting on a response.
The family is using the hashtag #JusticeforAlexRodie on social media.
You can follow the "Justice for Alex Rodie" Facebook page for updates on the investigation.