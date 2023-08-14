"I get to see them more," aunt, sisters, and in-law all work at the same school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many workplaces claim to have an environment that feels like family, but for this area school, it's the real deal.
Education certainly runs in this family!
Two sisters, their sister-in-law, and their aunt all work together at Dixie Bee Elementary School. Those sisters also have kids who attend the school.
News 10 stopped by Dixie Bee to speak with the family.
Their aunt, the school's principal, says it's a blessing to see her family while at work. However, she says her family isn't limited to just their group.
"I tell the boys and the girls, and the parents, that when their children are at school, they're my children. And so we treat them as family members, and so it's been really awesome to be able to have my own family members here to help that as well." Said Mika Cassell, Aunt and Principal.