"I enjoy working at the Boys and Girls Club and giving back." New club CEO says he hopes to serve kids in the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Boys and Girls Club of Terre Haute has new leadership.
The Club appointed Bobby Moore as its newest CEO. Moore has worked with the organization for more than 35 years.
He told us he doesn't do it for the recognition.
"The title is ok and things like that, but I enjoy working at the Boys and Girls Club and giving back to our community, and giving back to our kids that really need us the most," Moore said.
Moore has been involved with the Boys and Girls Club since his youth. He hopes to help serve more children in the community throughout his time as CEO.