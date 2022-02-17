"I don't want the teaching profession to become extinct." Tik Tok star speaks out against education bill

INDIANA (WTHI)- Many students, parents, and educators are speaking out against the controversial education bill, House Bill 1134.
Now, a comedian is joining the ranks. Eddie Brown, known as Eddie B online, has quite the following online. With close to 500,000 Tik Tok followers, it seems Eddie B has found his audience: teachers.
Several members of our News10 team were featured in one of his videos.
Brown describes himself as the inner voice of teachers. Combining his comedy skills and teaching background, Brown has created a popular online comedy series called "What Teachers Really Think."
"The stuff that's funny is the stuff we stress about," he said. "The stuff that we go through."
And teachers could use a laugh during these times. Teachers have taught through a pandemic, battled shortages and faced more education legislation, like House Bill 1134.
Brown does not agree with the bill. He said it gives misperceptions about what happens in class.
"We teach kids about life," he said. "We teach them how to be compassionate. Sometimes we have life discussions in class, and it's not biased. It's not one-sided."
He said added legislation only adds pressure to teachers causing them to leave the profession, something he is familiar with doing. Brown told me he left teaching almost four years ago due to a lack of support after developing Bell's Palsy, a nerve condition.
"That was my wake-up call," Brown said. "Some teachers don't get a chance to get a wake-up call."
He said it was time the world changes how it looks at educators.
"We are more than just teachers and the world needs to see that," Brown said. "I don't want the teaching profession to become extinct."