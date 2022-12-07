'I don't want black kids at West Vigo to deal with the same stuff that I had to go through,' - student claiming racial harassment speaks out

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We continue to follow racial harassment claims at West Vigo High School.
The Vigo County School Corporation says it learned in November of students reportedly transferring away from the school because of racial harassment.
News 10's Kit Hanley sat down with a student who came forward with these claims. His name is Deandre Lowe. Lowe is one of three students who transferred from West Vigo High School within the past year. He says he left because of racial harassment.
We want to warn you some of the language in this story may be offensive.
"Coon, jigga boo, slave, cotton picker, burnt pancake..."
These are a few of the names former West Vigo senior Deandre Lowe says he endured during his time as a Viking.
Lowe recalls the bullying worsening during his junior year football season.
His cousin Deshaun Lowe transferred to Terre Haute South Vigo High School last year, but Lowe stuck it out for another year.
He did not want to believe his teammates were trying to hurt him.
"I was basically held down and hit with a leather belt by two of the football players," Deandre Lowe said.
"They told him they were going to whip him like a slave," Deandre's mom Crystal Lowe said.
Lowe attributes the harassment to seven players in particular. He recalls monkey noises shouted at him, bananas thrown at him, and told to sit in the back of the bus. There is also a video posted to social media that shows a football player joking about a racial slur.
Lowe tells News 10 that West Vigo coaches and school officials were made aware of this treatment. He says no consequences followed.
When asked why he came forward now, he responded, "I don't want black kids at West Vigo to deal with the same stuff that I had to go through."
An outside agency is still in the process of collecting findings from this harassment investigation. However, it does not change what the family has gone through.
"As mothers it is heartbreaking. We trusted the community. We trusted all of the teachers, and they let us down," Deandre's Aunt Kristina Lowe said.
The family says they are looking for accountability. They want change.
News 10 also reached out the Vigo County School Corporation for a statement in response to Deandre's allegations.
The statement read, "Our team is waiting to receive the final report from the investigation. It is our intention to act upon its findings once received and reviewed."
We will continue following this story.