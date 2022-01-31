"I don't think this is what's best for students" - New education bill has the power to change Indiana school curriculums

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A new education bill is causing a stir among educators across the state.
Just recently, the Indiana General Assembly recently passed this bill in the house. Now it moves on to the Senate for further discussion.
"To do an overhaul like this would really impact not only our teachers today but teachers in the future and possibly even teachers going into the field itself," Marie Theisz, a history teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, said.
Theisz is just one of several local teachers voicing concerns over the new education bill.
"A lot of our curriculum has taken years and years to develop and really trying to do what's the best practice [for students]," she said. "It would be an overhaul."
The education bill, also known as Indiana House Bill 1134, would limit what teachers can include in their lesson plans. This includes restricting how teachers teach certain concepts in regard to race gender, ethnicity, among others.
"To take that opportunity away really concerns me for students and for communities," Theisz said. "It's a big part of who we are as teachers. I'm a professional. I've had years of training and education for this. I still take classes in the summer. I think as professionals we should be trusted with the content we use"
As part of the bill, parents and students can also decide if they want to opt-in or opt-out of learning certain curricular topics.
"I think in almost every subject you'll have something that isn't the best for you comfort-wise to study, but I also think it's important that a lot of times those topics you understand more about them and why you feel uncomfortable about it," Theisz said. "Again, if it's something that you maybe disagree with, it helps you understand your side, even more, when you understand the whole picture."
But Theisz is not the only one speaking out. Democratic State Representative Tonya Pfaff, also a teacher herself, says if this bill passes it's going to dramatically change the future of Indiana school curriculums.
"I just don't think this is what's best for students," she said. "Students need teachers to talk with them to engage with them and to teach them how to think not what to think. We want to give you [the students] the best education possible, and I just don't believe this bill does this."
On the other side, Republican lawmakers and some educators believe this bill will allow for more transparency in the learning process. Those in favor say it allows parents to give more of a say in what their kids learn about in school.
Whether this bill becomes law, the biggest thing for teachers like Theisz and Pfaff is continuing to prioritize a positive and engaging learning environment for all students.
Next week this bill will go to the Senate for further discussion. From there, if it passes the Education Committee within the Senate, it will then move on to the floor. A vote could come as early as mid-February.
For more information on House Bill 1134, click here.