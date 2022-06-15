'I don't know where it would be better' Families braving the record heat to go camping

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'I don't know where it would be better' Families braving the record heat to go camping

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While it may be a little bit cooler standing in the shade, the rest of Fowler Park is scorching, but that is not stopping one family from making the best of their camping experience.

While temperatures are at record highs, Becky Lilge and her stepson Sam Miller-Lilge are out camping.

They say it is fun no matter who you bring along.

"The whole family could find something to do, you can walk, ride a bike, sit down in the shade. That's what I recommend for us old folks," Lilge said.

Record high temperatures are not phasing the Lilge's.

They say if you bring a fan and sit in the shade, the outdoors are not so bad right now.

"If you're just sitting here and you're not trying to be, you know, an active active person in the heat of the day, you do okay. It's alright," Lilge said.

Staff at the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department say a lot of people have thought this way.

For the last four weekends, Fowler Park has been at maximum capacity.

It has averaged about 90% capacity recently and is expected to stay that way through the upcoming holidays.

From the lake to the campsites, to the swingsets, people have been camping out.

Is it too hot to go camping?

You voted:

Vigo County Parks superintendent Adam Grossman says the parks department would not want to have it any other way.

"We always enjoy seeing everyone out here. And that's why we're out here, is to serve the public. And that's why we give that outdoor recreational space," Grossman said.

It is hard to pinpoint anywhere else the Lilge family would rather be.

"I don't know where it would be better, I really don't. Well, Hawaii maybe, but the prices are a lot higher," Lilge said.

With weather this hot, it is important to be sure you drink plenty of water as you enjoy the outdoors.

Recommended for you