'I don't know where it would be better' Families braving the record heat to go camping

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While it may be a little bit cooler standing in the shade, the rest of Fowler Park is scorching, but that is not stopping one family from making the best of their camping experience.
While temperatures are at record highs, Becky Lilge and her stepson Sam Miller-Lilge are out camping.
They say it is fun no matter who you bring along.
"The whole family could find something to do, you can walk, ride a bike, sit down in the shade. That's what I recommend for us old folks," Lilge said.
Record high temperatures are not phasing the Lilge's.
They say if you bring a fan and sit in the shade, the outdoors are not so bad right now.
"If you're just sitting here and you're not trying to be, you know, an active active person in the heat of the day, you do okay. It's alright," Lilge said.
Staff at the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department say a lot of people have thought this way.
For the last four weekends, Fowler Park has been at maximum capacity.
It has averaged about 90% capacity recently and is expected to stay that way through the upcoming holidays.
From the lake to the campsites, to the swingsets, people have been camping out.
Is it too hot to go camping?
Vigo County Parks superintendent Adam Grossman says the parks department would not want to have it any other way.
"We always enjoy seeing everyone out here. And that's why we're out here, is to serve the public. And that's why we give that outdoor recreational space," Grossman said.
It is hard to pinpoint anywhere else the Lilge family would rather be.
"I don't know where it would be better, I really don't. Well, Hawaii maybe, but the prices are a lot higher," Lilge said.
With weather this hot, it is important to be sure you drink plenty of water as you enjoy the outdoors.