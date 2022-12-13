"I don't know how we're going to make it" Income taxes to rise in two Indiana counties. Here's which Wabash Valley County is seeing an increase

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Income taxes are going up in one Wabash Valley County.
This has many workers here concerned.
People who work in Greene County like Cheryl Harris and Patty Riordan are concerned with income taxes rising.
They say they want to know where their money is going.
Riordan and Harris have been working at the Friendly Porch in Jasonville for about 13 years.
When they heard about an income tax increase coming to Greene County, they were caught off guard.
"I didn't even know anything about it, so it would be nice to know that they're doing it and what they're doing it before they do it," Riordan said.
Right now, the income tax rate in Greene County is 1.95%.
The new tax will be 2.15%
This means if you make $50,000 each year, you'll pay about $100 more in income taxes.
Angela Goble is also concerned about this increase.
She says inflation is already hitting her hard.
"Sorrow for our counties! We have it hard enough anyway. We're barely suffering to survive anyways, and like me, I had to go back into work from retirement," Goble said.
She says even a slight increase makes things more difficult for her and her husband.
"My husband doesn't work; he works from home. He's an agoraphobic. It's hard on everybody, so I don't know how we're going to make it," Goble said.
News 10 reached out to the Greene County council to find out where the money is going.
As of right now, we haven't heard back yet.
Riordan says if taxes must go up, she'd like to at least see roads or schools being repaired.
"We're the ones that are around everything every day. I think it would be good if we'd get a little bit of insight," Riordan said.
The income tax increase will go into effect on January 1.