"I don't have $1 million, but I found a way" Local builder hopes to bring young people back to Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - New housing is coming to a spot in Clinton that sat empty for nearly a decade.
The flood plain by North 6th Street now has 12 homes with many young families living in them.
A local business owner and Mayor Jack Gilfoy have one thing in common.
They both say they want to see more young people live and work in Clinton.
Now, that business owner has laid the groundwork to help make that dream a reality.
If you know Tim Cottrell, you know he's either working on rooves or building homes.
He says he loves the city of Clinton, but a conversation with his daughter about the city had him concerned.
"It started with a comment from my daughter, kind of a negative comment about the city, and that struck me because that's our hometown. And I don't want her to feel like it's a bad area," Cottrell said.
Mayor Jack Gilfoy says a lot of younger people are leaving the city but says Cottrell is helping bring some back.
He invested in building 12 houses on a flood plain near North 6th Street.
He's building them to be flood-proof.
"I've been on a mission for several years to improve Clinton as much as I can. I try to take the worst houses in town and tear them down and build something new, or rehab them if I can," Cottrell said.
That dream of making his city better came with a pretty hefty price tag.
"I don't know who else would want to sink $1 million in a flood zone in Clinton, and that's about what it ended up costing. And I don't have a million dollars, but, you know, I found a way. I found a way to make it happen," Cottrell said.
Several young families have already moved in.
Cottrell says the decision is one he doesn't regret.
He says he simply wants to give back to the city he grew up in and loves.
"You have to care enough to be willing to put in the effort, and I'm not the kind of guy who sits back and complain, I go out and try to make it better," Cottrell said.
Cottrell has invested in several other properties in Clinton and says he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.