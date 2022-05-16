"I don't even think they came close to the minimum requirements." Vermillion County Commissioner sends follow-up letter to state asking for traffic light to be installed at State Road 63 and 234

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 10 fatal accidents have happened at the intersection of State Roads 63 and 234 since the year 2000.
That includes one that happened last week that killed 16-year-old Cameron Cheuvront.
Now, community leaders are speaking up following an original exchange of letters with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan says right now, the intersection needs more safety measures.
The intersection of state road 63 and state road 234 in Vermillion County is currently just a two-way stop.
But, after a tragic car crash that took the life of a 16-year-old North Vermillion student Cameron Cheuvront just last week, county commissioners are demanding a stoplight be put in place so this situation never happens again.
At state road 63 on state road 234, you will notice there is not a sign marking that "cross traffic does not stop."
Oftentimes, cars get trapped in the median.
INDOT's proposed measures to add more LED lighting and signage is not enough to please Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan.
"All these here to me are nothing but bandaid fixes. You know, this intersection in 30 years has not seen massive improvements and even after this crash they're not talking massive improvements," Dunavan said.
He says after the death of Cheuvront last week, he will not be satisfied until a stop light is up.
But, INDOT says there is not enough traffic to legally put one up.
"I don't even think they came close to the minimum requirements. So, that being said, traffic volume is very low in this intersection compared to others," Megan DeLucenay, director of public relations with INDOT.
Dunavan wants INDOT to come to Vermillion County and hold community forums to hear taxpayers' and community members' concerns.
INDOT says they would be open to the idea, but they have no dates for forums set up.
"We are in talks with city commissioners, city leaders. We are aware that the public would like some type of input session, so all of that is under consideration," DeLucenay said.
"I'm not sure what it's going to take for them to listen. I don't want to stand back and wait for another fatalilty to happen for them to say, 'yeah maybe that stop sign wasn't enough,'" Dunavan said.
Commissioners say they are not the only ones calling for changes.
Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition asking for similar changes at this intersection.
To contact INDOT with concerns, you can email DeLucenay at MDelucenay@indot.IN.gov.