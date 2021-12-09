"I do think its not at all inconceivable..." SCOTUS Abortion Ruling Could Impact Indiana

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- The Supreme Court recently heard arguments in a Mississippi abortion case that could impact Indiana.
A Mississippi law prohibits abortion after 15 weeks into a pregnancy. But, a lawsuit claims this goes against the current Supreme Court precedent of the right to abortion until 24 weeks.
Beth Cate, a professor at Indiana University, said this case is meant to challenge the Supreme Court with two parts of abortion laws.
"To challenge if not Roe itself," Cate said. "And seeking to overturn the constitutional right to abortions. It is at least seeking to challenge if viability remains before which states may not ban abortion."
Roe v. Wade and Casey were historic cases for women's rights. These cases declared it was a woman's constitutional right to have access to an abortion.
Cate said the Supreme Court could decide to overturn Roe, reestablish the viability law, or uphold previous rulings. Based on the Judges' previous statements, Cate has a prediction on how the court could vote.
"It would suggest to me," she said. "That we would probably have five votes to strike down Roe altogether. I don't think the Chief Justice is one of those votes, but I think he would be prepared to uphold the Mississippi law."
If the Supreme Court were to overrule Roe v. Wade, then states would have the right to ban abortions. Cate said Indiana already has strict abortion laws. She believes if Roe is overturned, then Indiana could be one of many states to ban abortions.
"I do think it's not at all inconceivable that Indiana would ban abortions," Cate said. "Whether it would preserve exceptions for rape or incest I think would be a matter of significant public debate."
While the Supreme Court is not expected to reach a ruling until June, there is a lot of pressure on the Justices with this case. Cate said the ruling could affect the reputation of the court.
"Part of the debate at the Supreme Court is whether the court should continue to uphold Roe and Casey," she said. "Because they are precedents and because it's so important in our legal system to rely on precedent and to not overturn it easily."