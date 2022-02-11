"I do have colleagues who are looking for exit plans..." Local Teachers React to House Bill 1134

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - House Bill 1134 aims to provide parents with more transparency about what their child is learning; however, many teachers think the bill misses the mark.
If the bill is passed, it would limit what teachers can talk about in the classroom. It would also allow parents and students to opt-out of whatever curriculum they choose, and prevent teachers from talking to students about anything other than what they are learning in class, without a parent's permission.
"Students aren't a piece of paper that I write during the summer," says Golden Apple Award-winning teacher Traci Kyle.
The bill passed through the house with a 60 to 37 vote, and almost every representative in the Wabash Valley voted in favor of the bill. The only representative opposed was Tonya Pfaff, who's also a local teacher.
If you would like to make your voice heard about the bill, you can reach out to your state senator before they vote.
To contact senator Jon Ford:
Call - (317) 232-9400
Email - Senator.Ford@iga.in.gov
To contact senator Eric Bassler:
Call - (317) 232-9400
Email - Senator.Bassler@iga.in.gov
To contact senator Phil Boots:
Call - (317) 232-9400
Email - Senator.Boots@iga.in.gov
To contact senator Rodric Bray:
Call - (317) 232-9400
Email - Senator.Bray@iga.in.gov