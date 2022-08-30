"I didn't manage to get my arm loose so I could hit her" 91-year-old woman says her necklace was stolen right off her neck in Terre Haute store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is speaking out after she says she was the victim of a crime in a Terre Haute store.
She and Terre Haute Police are asking for your help in finding those responsible.
Inside the Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute is where 91-year-old Barbara Ater says she had her necklace stolen.
Now, Ater and Terre Haute Police are asking for your help in solving this crime.
What started as running some errands last Thursday turned into a moment Barbara Ater won't soon forget.
She says while she was shopping inside the store, a woman complimented her, and then ripped off her necklace.
Terre Haute Police say the woman had dark hair and was riding in a black Ford Explorer.
Police say the suspect was being driven by Constantin Bobi Sandu.
Ater says as soon as it happened, she felt a lot of different emotions.
"I was angry with myself that I didn't manage to get my arm loose so I could hit her," Ater said.
Ater says she felt let down by how the employees reacted.
According to Ater, the employees said they couldn't help because of insurance reasons.
Burlington's local store said they couldn't comment on the matter.
The corporate office gave a brief statement saying, "We are aware of the incident, and we are cooperating with local authorities. For more information, please reach out to the local police department."
However, Ater is not satisfied with Burlington's response.
"I was terribly disappointed in people who were in a position where they could have ordered someone to stop her and didn't," she said.
Ater says customers young and old should feel safe when they go out to shop.
"My message to the legal community is shame on you!" Ater said.
Ater says her experience can serve as a lesson learned to senior citizens around The Wabash Valley.
She says unfortunately, it's one she learned the hard way.
"Don't assume like I did that the places you normally haunt are safe. The world changes every day," Ater said.
If you have any tips that could help solve this case, you're asked to call Terre Haute Police detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667.