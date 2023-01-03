"I developed a passion" Vermillion County swears in its first female merit deputy

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office has made history.
It swore in its first female merit deputy on Tuesday.
Jessie Moore was welcomed as the first female merit deputy in Vermillion County's history by sheriff Mike Holtkamp and several other deputies on Tuesday.
Her journey to law enforcement started in perhaps the unlikeliest of places.
She spent the last 8 1/2 years teaching biology at South Vermillion.
She worked as a reserve deputy, serving the sheriff's office in limited roles, until now.
"Teaching wasn't bad, it wasn't bad at all. I developed a passion for this. Since the first time I went on a ride-along, I developed a passion, and I felt a calling," Moore said.
That calling came with some questions.
Many days were spent wondering what she should do next.
"I've got 12 1/2 years in teaching; do I really want to give up this career to chase something that I think I want? And God kept opening doors. God was opening this door and this door. And I told my husband, I said, 'I'm going to apply,'" Moore said.
Moore said goodbye to teaching, and the rest is history.
Both Holtcamp and Moore say it's a milestone the entire community can be proud of.
"We're extremely excited to have the first female deputy here in Vermillion County. We've never had one before. We're also excited to have Jessie Moore as the next deputy. She's done an outstanding job," Holtkamp said.
Moore says she's fulfilling a dream that she didn't even know she had just a few years ago.
"Chase your dreams. Don't make excuses, but like I said, it's just a huge honor to be a part of Vermillion County history," Moore said.
Moore was sworn in at the Vermillion County courthouse in Newport.