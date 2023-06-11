'I credit Special Olympics to making all the friends I have in my life' - Olympic swimmer says the summer games changed his life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Special Olympics brings more than 2,100 talented athletes from all over the Hoosier state to Terre Haute for a weekend full of competition, friendship, and fun!
News 10 had the opportunity to sit down with a decorated Olympic swimmer who says the games changed his life for the better.
Meet Sam Fawley.
"If you are extremely determined to do it-- then you can do it," Fawley said.
Fawley started his Olympic journey back in 1998.
Fast forward 25 years, and he's still competing in the summer games every year. The three-day competition is what he trains for around the clock.
The medals and personal bests are nice, but to Fawley -- the Special Olympics mean much more. It means family.
"Look how far I've come in those 25 years because it also gave me the confidence to swim competitively in high school. As well as establish skills to make lots of friends. I credit Special Olympics to making all the friends I have in my life," Fawley said.
Carla Knapp is the Director of Marketing and communications for Special Olympics Indiana. She says the games attract a bigger audience every summer, and it's because of the welcoming and inclusive environment.
"We look forward to this and providing this platform for them to shine because we know it really means so much to our athletes," Knapp said.
From bocce ball to track and field to power-lifting and more -- no matter what you're competing in, Fawley -- a 2023 Olympic silver medalist -- says it takes a lot of grit.
"It takes a lot of determination and motivation, and it seems determination and motivation has helped me get to where I am today -- whether it's in Special Olympics or out of Special Olympics."