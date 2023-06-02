"I couldn't believe it" Riley Sandlot baseball, softball returns for second season after staggering sign-ups last year. Here's how you can get your kids on the diamond

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local dad had an idea to make a fun way for his kids and other kids to spend the summer.
That idea turned into a reality, with a sandlot baseball league. The rest is a grand slam into the history books.
One local family is ecstatic ahead of the Riley Sandlot baseball and softball season.
They say last year's numbers doubled almost overnight, and they couldn't be more excited to step up to the plate this year.
Wil Worthington, his son Maze and his daughter Grace love baseball and softball.
"Honestly, I couldn't believe it. Coach Hall and I thought we'd only get about 40-65 kids to participate," Worthington said.
Fast forward to the season, there were over 200 kids.
Sign-ups doubled overnight.
It's a number that Worthington says shattered expectations like a wooden bat.
"We just want to be a part of the community, and Riley is trying to expand and do that. Make a spot for the community to participate and have something to do," Worthington said.
Riley Recreation League president Steve Lockard says it's also kept Riley's fields in good hands.
"Our fields usually sit empty during the summer in the off-season, so it's a way to put our fields to use and give a place for kids to come out and have some fun and not be staring at a screen all the time," Lockard said.
Perhaps most importantly, Worthington says it's served as a social outlet for kids and their parents.
He says now he wants your kids to step up to the plate
"You bring everyone together, you play baseball, you have a great time, there's no pressure. We keep score, but there's no pressure. You play to have fun, you play as hard as you can, and when it's over, you go over to the concession stand and hang out with your best friends," Worthington said.
The new idea came from the Sandlot movie.
Kids ages 9-12 have the opportunity to come out, and play baseball or softball, without specific teams.
The cost is $25.
They just come, play, have fun and try to win. They can come any week they want.
Worthington's kids play in the league, but he also helped start it.
He says last year kids came from as far away as Indianapolis.
If you'd like to sign your kids up for the sandlot league or get more information, click here.