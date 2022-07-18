"I could be late" Construction starting on 8th and 9th streets near downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Road crews are hard at work making several Terre Haute streets safer.
In some parts of 8th and 9th Streets, workers are not only paving and resurfacing, they are making changes to keep you safe.
News 10 spoke to one Indiana State student who says these changes could disrupt his daily commute.
Changes are coming to roads near downtown Terre Haute.
Roads will be paved and portions of them will be changed from two lanes to one driving and one bike lane.
Drivers like Aaron Carlson may be impacted this week.
He's an ISU student who commutes to campus.
He says every second matters.
"I have a 15-minute drive to school, so if I'm stuck in traffic for an extra 10-20 minutes I could be late," Carlson said.
Driving around construction could be a small challenge.
People who live in the area may also have some inconveniences getting home.
But, Mayor Duke Bennett says the changes are much-needed, and will only last about a week and they will make it safer for people in those areas.
"We get a lot of complaints about that, you know? People are especially just parking and cars are just inches away driving right by you," Bennett said.
Bennett says the areas shown on the map on your screen will benefit from the changes.
He says the two lanes on these roads have not always been safe nor convenient.
"Having one nice wide lane versus two narrow lanes that never really worked very well is going to be a great addition to that area," he said.
Carlson says although the construction can be a pain, he will find a way to make it to school.
"There's a couple different ways I can get to campus, so if there's construction blocking the way I usually go I can change routes," Carlson said.
Bennett hopes this project can be done within a week or so.
He says it's the last big construction project of the summer.