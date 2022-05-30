"I caused him to die" Veterans, citizens mourn loss of veterans in their families on Memorial Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ceremonies to honor fallen veterans happened across Terre Haute on Monday.
But, behind every veteran at Highland Lawn and Woodlawn Cemeteries in Terre Haute, there is a story.
A man by the name of Theodore "Teddy" Sweatt is buried at Highland Lawn Cemetery.
Teddy was tragically killed while fighting in Vietnam.
But, his legacy is kept very much alive, by his brother Everett.
Things will never be the same for commander Everett Sweatt Jr.
His brother Teddy was just weeks from coming home when he was killed in Vietnam.
Everett told him to finish his final three months overseas so he would be able to play college basketball when he got back.
It is a decision that lives with him to this day.
"I blame myself at times that I caused him to die because I told him to stay. I cry sometimes," said a tearful Sweatt.
Many other veterans feel similar pain.
VFW quartermaster Darrel Knight lost his wife's son in Iraq.
He and Sweatt always have their loved ones in their hearts.
"Everything I do is with him in mind, but, again I do it with a lot of veterans in mind," Knight said.
Sweatt feels as if veterans like him and his brother do not get the same salute to service they once did.
"It seems like people have a problem with the veterans. You know, veterans have it hard," Sweatt said.
Even in the hardest of times and biggest of heartaches, Sweatt says after all his family has been through, he is able to take days like Memorial Day to reflect.
"Memorial Day is special, should be special for every American citizen in the United States of America! It should be special for them!" Sweatt said.
Sweat says the best thing you can do on Memorial Day is honor those who have fallen in battle.