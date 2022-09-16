"I can't flip burgers my whole life." The difficult transition to life after incarceration

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is trying to start a new chapter in his life. But, he is finding that his past is preventing him to move forward.
Shawn Roberts has spent years in and out of prison. He's faced several charges involving drugs and burglary. After his most recent release from prison, he decided he was ready for change.
"I'm 30 years old," Roberts said. "I've done time from 21 to 29. I don't want to do it no more."
Roberts has made changes to his life. He said he's sober and he's found a home for his family. But, he said one thing would help him make even more progress: a job with a livable wage.
"I can't flip burgers my whole life," Roberts said.
Vigo County's Director of Court Services Bill Watson said there are several reasons an employer may not want to hire someone like Roberts.
"Certain employers don't want a certain type of offender in their workplace," Watson said. "If it's somebody who has a long history of theft, then they're worried about them stealing from them and the workplace. If it's drugs, then they worry about them bringing in drugs to the workplace."
The Vigo County Correctional Center is preparing former inmates for a work life. The center provides work training and connections with employers who do hire former inmates. Mental health services are also offered to help with the transition.
Watson said the key was finding employers who are willing to give former prisoners a chance. He feels Roberts' desire for a higher wage is a possible reality.
"You have to sell yourself," Watson said. "You have to make people believe and show them you're not the person that you were when those crimes occurred or when you committed those crimes. Some people do that. Some people can't."
But, Watson said Roberts is one of those on the path to change. Roberts said he just needs a chance to prove himself.
"Look over all that," he said. "Give me a second chance. Let me show you that I can work."