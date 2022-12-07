"I can't even fathom it" Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary families react to student that left school, pointed rifle at police

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more details about an incident that happened at a Vigo County elementary school yesterday.

We know a student left school at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary stole a gun from a nearby house and was arrested by police.

Today we learned some key details from the Vigo County Sheriff's office.

Investigators tell us the student was missing for 80 minutes.

The gun he stole was a savage axis .243 rifle.

The sheriff's office says officers did not see the student fire the weapon, nor did they see him point it toward the school.

11-year-old boy accused of pointing a gun at officers after skipping class in West Terre Haute The 11-year-old who left a West Terre Haute school yesterday and allegedly got a rifle reportedly pointed it at officers. Here's the updated information.

Officials say the student pointed the gun at police.

The student is being charged with pointing a gun at officers and theft.

Some people in West Terre Haute say they're worried after the 11-year-old fired a rifle in a woods near Sugar Creek Elementary.

News 10 spoke with one West Terre Haute woman today who says the situation should have never happened.

Alyiah Culley's nephew goes to Sugar Creek Elementary School.

She says when she heard about an 11-year-old allegedly stealing a gun and firing it near a school, she was in disbelief.

"I can't even fathom it. It doesn't make any sense. Things like that didn't happen when I was growing up, and to think it's getting to that extent again in that young of a kid is scary," Culley said.

The Vigo County Sheriff's office is leading the investigation.

The chief of operations Derek Fell says he is sympathetic to families' concerns.

"It's unfortunate that it happened near a school and those fears and concerns are definitely understandable," Fell said.

Fell says he wants families like the Culleys to know the sheriff's office is ready to respond to situations like this.

"I think that it's important that the community understands that we have a local law enforcement response here, a great group of men and women serving who are going to react, going to respond without hesitation and deal with these situations as appropriate," Fell said.

Culley says she'd like to see more steps to be taken in the school to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"They could take extra precautions like maybe metal detectors, or just be more attentive because that's clearly something that's lacking right now or it wouldn't have happened in the first place," Culley said.

We also took those concerns to the Vigo County School Corporation.

News 10 has asked for interviews with the administration.

As of right now, officials have not agreed to an interview.

The school corporation has not answered many of our specific safety-related questions.

A spokesperson today referred us to the sheriff's office investigation.

She noted that additional law enforcement officers and counsellors were on-hand today.