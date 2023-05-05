"I can't afford it..." Some of the extra costs of owning an electric vehicle

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- Electric vehicles have been advertised as a way to keep the earth green and save you some green. But, one local man said his electric vehicle is costing a bit more than expected.
David Petersson lives in Terre Haute. After he lost his job, he decided to make a switch to an electric vehicle. He thought going green would save him some green, but that hasn't been the case.
Peterson said between the two EVs he's purchased in the last two years he's spent close to $300 on fees.
"I can't afford this," he said. "Many other people can't either."
Petersson said he was charged $150 on his first car. Then, he was charged another $175 when his plates wouldn't transfer.
News 10 took Petersson's concerns to Greater Indiana Clean Cities. News 10 spoke with the group's Development and Communications Director, Kaylee May. She said these extra fees stem from EV drivers not participating in the state gas tax.
"A normal ICE vehicle would have a gas tax," she said. "They use that to support the roads. Because EVs don't use gasoline. They implemented this fee to supplement that."
May said hybrid vehicles are charged $50 and electric vehicles $150 when it comes to registration fees. Additionally, EV owners may need to purchase extra equipment for home charging.
Still, May said EVs can still save you some dough. It just takes some time.
"There are some of those higher costs in the beginning," she said. " I think it's a year and a half in, where you make up the difference."
Still, Petersson said he is frustrated. He doesn't understand why there are extra fees for his town car, which he doesn't drive on the highway. So right now, he's not pleased with going green.
"I can't afford it," he said. "I might as well tell everybody don't buy an EV until you look into it because the cost of EVs is hidden, and they don't tell you that."
Some of Petersson's concerns may be addressed this summer. May said legislators plan to discuss the gas tax, which will include how fees are collected from electric vehicle drivers.