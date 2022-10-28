"I can do that because I believe in myself." Terre Haute North's marching band heading to regional competition

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute North Patriot Brigade is marching on to a big regional competition.
The group consisting of winds, brass, percussion, and guard members is taking its show, Cirque Noir, to the Midstates Competition in Cincinnati, Ohio. At Midstates, the group will compete against other bands from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania to win the title of Midstates champion.
Band Director Dakota Jones said the group hasn't competed in this competition in over a decade. But after months of practice, he's feeling confident about the group's prospects going into the competition.
"I'm feeling really, really good," he said. "Back from where they started, they are miles, miles better and that's the goal."
That positive energy has also spread to the students. With just a few more rehearsals left, senior marimba player Collin French said he is ready to compete.
"We've put in all the work that we needed to," he said. "We just have more stuff to do. [We're] trying to fit that in with the limited time we have."
But, trophies are not the ultimate goal. Director Jones said he wants his student to grow and build relationships. It seems senior flute player Emma Foster has accomplished that goal.
"It's definite;y helped me come out as a person," Foster said. "When I was a freshman, I was very, very quiet, and I didn't have a lot of friends. It's basically a second family for me."
Whether or not this musical family brings home the big trophy, Assistant Director Jeff Winchester hopes these musicians leave the field with a new sense of confidence.
"Learning how I can push myself further than what I was able to do," Winchester said of his hopes. "[I want them to] go I can do that and I didn't stop at no. I can do that because I believe in myself."
You can still catch a performance of "Cirque Noir". The group is playing at the Terre Haute North football field Saturday at 6 p.m. The group heads to Midstates on Saturday, November 5th.