"I am on a mission to increase the visibility and leadership of the black community" Grant will help black owned businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you look across the Wabash Valley, you don't see too many Black-owned businesses.
Now, one local organization is trying to change that. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce recently got a grant. And with this money, they plan on promoting the growth of black-owned businesses in our area.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce received a million-dollar grant from the SBA. They plan on using some of these funds to help find resources that would benefit black-owned businesses. Camille Wallace is the owner of 1233 and Company and the Global Perspective Culture Company.
"The Black community is important to me I am the black community, even more, I stand on the shoulders of giants and it's my prayer that many coming after me will be able to stand on my shoulders with the trails that I'm blazing."
This is also part of the intentional outreach network. Courtney Chipol the regional director of West-Central says representation is important.
"We haven't had a large number of Black-owned businesses in our community and then the youth don't see that they don't see that as a potential opportunity or somebody who has an idea thinks that maybe because they haven't seen another person who looks like them doing that then maybe it's not supported."
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is hiring a Black alliance coordinator. This person will help black-owned businesses network and help find out what they need to feel supported.
"In many communities, there is a black chamber of commerce or black networking group or something that's really designed to offer specific resources to black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. And that's something we are lacking here, so we are starting this black business alliance and hiring the coordinator position as someone who can come in and set up that network and really start to create that solid network of trust and resources that we know our black business owners can look at to and depend on and help grow and thrive," says Kristin Craig the executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Wallace has a location at the mall and on Wabash avenue. She plans on having events soon to help connect the black community.
"I am on a mission to increase the visibility and leadership of the black community here in Vigo county additionally I'm making it my mission to increase and improve the livelihood of black citizens in Vigo county."
