I-70 rest stop in Vigo County to get $32 million in upgrades

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County rest stop is getting some much-needed upgrades.
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to spend $32 million in renovations on the Clear Creek Welcome Center. That's located along Interstate 70 at the state line.
The renovations include a new main building. It'll pay tribute to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the state's rich racing history.
The rest stop will also get new and improved restrooms, a children's play area, a dog park, and a walking path.
Construction is slated to begin this summer. The facility should open in 2025.