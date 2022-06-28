I-70 reopens after deadly crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All lanes of Interstate 70 near the 26-mile marker are now open.
That's after a crash involving three semis Tuesday evening in Clay County.
*Update* traffic will be diverted off at the 41 mile marker (Cloverdale exit). Continue to use caution in the area. The cleanup is going to be extensive.— Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) June 29, 2022
News 10 has confirmed that one person died.
Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames told News 10 this was very close to the location of a semi crash Monday night on Interstate 70.
He says there is a patch of construction near the area and drivers aren't paying attention.