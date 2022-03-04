I-70 patching project from Brazil to Monrovia is starting

WEST CENTRAL, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation is beginning a patching project on I-70 in both directions.
The contractor will have 2.5 mile construction zones set up. The one lane restrictions will be in place around the clock with the exception of Fridays between 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. The construction is scheduled to last through the end of May.
The contract was awarded to Rieth-Riley Construction for $17 million. This project will deep patch the interstate in both directions from the 40 mile marker, one mile west of U.S. 231 (Exit 41) to the 58 mile marker, nearly one mile west of S.R. 39 (Exit 59). The Clay County portion of the I-70 patching will occur from approximately the 22.5 mile marker, one half of one mile west of S.R. 59 (Exit 23) to the 29 mile marker. The completion date is May 26, 2022.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.