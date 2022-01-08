I-70 crash leaves three dead

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police say three people are dead after a serious crash on Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon.
This happened just after 2 p.m. near the 24-mile marker.
Police said 58-year old Glen A. Jackson of New Madrid, Missouri, was driving westbound when he lost control driving due to icy road conditions.
Jackson's car then traveled off the interstate to the northside, rolling several times before coming to an abrupt stop upon striking a tree.
Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures on the occupants, but police said three individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
They identified the deceased as:
- Glen A. Jackson (58)
- Rose M. Jackson (57)
- Amber Johnson (35)
Additionally, police said one juvenile was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.