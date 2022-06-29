I-70 construction work zone safety - following two consecutive semi crashes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) Here are some alarming numbers that may affect your family.
Since March 31st of this year -- 209 people have been killed on Indiana roadways. That is according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Now, two accidents in the same area on interstate-70 have Indiana State Police worried about driver safety.
News 10 took a closer look at what makes this area so dangerous, and what safety measures INDOT has in place.
If you have driven down I-70 recently -- you've undoubtedly noticed the patches of construction work.
Take a look at this area...
This is where a three semi crash took a person's life Tuesday night.
There is patchwork about a mile up the road that's causing some frustration among drivers, as well as some congestion.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation tell News 10 that it's so important for drivers to pay attention in work zones.
They say to stay informed and up-to-date on road closures, obey the signage, and don't follow too closely. They say these restrictions are in place to keep both workers and drivers safe.
"What not a lot of people realize is about four of the five deaths in work zones are actually the driver or a passenger. It's important for everybody on both sides whether you're working construction, or whether you're driving -- to take precautions to protect each other, protect yourself," INDOT public relations director Megan Delucenay said.
INDOT says if you are driving on I-70 you need to make sure you check your surroundings at all times.
The patchwork near marker 26 is scheduled to be done by the end of July.
For more tips on how to drive safe in construction work zones click here.