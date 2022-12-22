Hypothermia claims the life of homeless Paris, Ill. man

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials in Edgar County say a homeless person has died from hypothermia.
Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett identified the victim as 61-year-old George W. Heath.
Officials said they received a 911 call around 6:30 Wednesday morning from a friend of Heath's saying he found the man unresponsive.
First responders and the coroner responded to the North Austin Street home, pronouncing him dead.
Officials say the friend that called 911 told Heath he could stay with him until Heath found a place to live. He reportedly refused to stay inside the house.
Instead, Heath stayed in a tent in an unfinished detached garage with a small space heater on the friend's property.