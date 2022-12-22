 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and dangerous cold. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero will cause frostbite and hypothermia even if outside
for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Hypothermia claims the life of homeless Paris, Ill. man

  • 0
Generic ambulance

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials in Edgar County say a homeless person has died from hypothermia.

Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett identified the victim as 61-year-old George W. Heath.

Officials said they received a 911 call around 6:30 Wednesday morning from a friend of Heath's saying he found the man unresponsive.

First responders and the coroner responded to the North Austin Street home, pronouncing him dead.

Officials say the friend that called 911 told Heath he could stay with him until Heath found a place to live. He reportedly refused to stay inside the house.

Instead, Heath stayed in a tent in an unfinished detached garage with a small space heater on the friend's property.

