TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI) - Hydrite Chemical Company has reimbursed the city of Terre Haute.

According to city clerk records, Hydrite paid nearly $170,000. That's for discharging large amounts of ammonia into the city's wastewater treatment center.

This covers expenses incurred by the wastewater utility.

The largest expenses included $73,000 spent on contracted services and $35,000 of overtime.

The city says Hydrite was cooperative throughout the process.