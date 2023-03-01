Hydrite named as the company behind Terre Haute wastewater treatment plant issues

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 09.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning,
and continue to rise over the weekend, cresting at 21.1 feet
Monday morning. It is forecasted to fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 09.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will crest to 21.1 feet Monday morning. It will then fall
below flood stage Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hydrite named as the company behind Terre Haute wastewater treatment plant issues

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about the issues at Terre Haute's wastewater treatment facility.

Wednesday, the city named Hydrite as the company that was responsible.

We told you last Friday the city said a company released high-strength ammonia into the sewer system.

This damaged the biological treatment process. Seven tanks are currently holding the affected wastewater.

The city has hauled in waste from other communities. The goal is to help rebuild the natural ecosystem.

We also know Hydrite has agreed to haul away the impacted wastewater.

In a statement, Hydrite called the ammonia release an accident.

The city has maintained there's no threat to customers, nor the Wabash River.

