Hydrite named as the company behind Terre Haute wastewater treatment plant issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about the issues at Terre Haute's wastewater treatment facility.

Wednesday, the city named Hydrite as the company that was responsible.

We told you last Friday the city said a company released high-strength ammonia into the sewer system.

This damaged the biological treatment process. Seven tanks are currently holding the affected wastewater.

The city has hauled in waste from other communities. The goal is to help rebuild the natural ecosystem.

We also know Hydrite has agreed to haul away the impacted wastewater.

In a statement, Hydrite called the ammonia release an accident.

The city has maintained there's no threat to customers, nor the Wabash River.