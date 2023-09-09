Hunger Bust Fun Run collects donations - helping fight local food insecurity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization did its part to fight local food insecurity.
Saint Mary's Village Catholic Parish held its 11th Annual Hunger Bust Fun Run on the grounds of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
All proceeds from this event will allow the Providence Food Pantry to purchase and provide food for around 3,000 families in need in West Terre Haute.
Organizers say this is just a great way to help fellow community members.
"People can feel good knowing that anything they donate is going to purchase food. There are no salary positions with the food pantry. Everything is 100 percent donated. Every donation goes directly to the neighbors in need," said Mark Solesky, president of the food pantry.
Organizers even said there was a record turn out this year.