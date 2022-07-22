 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hundreds of volunteers taking care of Terre Haute

  • Updated
  • 0
volunteers working at ISU community garden

volunteers working at ISU community garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley hosted a community volunteer event.

The idea behind it was to improve the city by sprucing up things all around town. Around 300 volunteers came out to take on many different projects.

Dozens of volunteers were out at West Terre Haute High School, painting traffic lines and fixing up the school's exterior.

volunteers painting traffic lines at high school

volunteers painting traffic lines at west terre haute high school

At Indiana State University, volunteers were out in the gardens, gussying up flowers and fruit trees.

Volunteers at ISU community garden

Volunteers at ISU community garden

If you're interested in volunteering with United Way, you can find out how to register here.

Recommended for you