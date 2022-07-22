Hundreds of volunteers taking care of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley hosted a community volunteer event.
The idea behind it was to improve the city by sprucing up things all around town. Around 300 volunteers came out to take on many different projects.
Dozens of volunteers were out at West Terre Haute High School, painting traffic lines and fixing up the school's exterior.
At Indiana State University, volunteers were out in the gardens, gussying up flowers and fruit trees.
If you're interested in volunteering with United Way, you can find out how to register here.