Hundreds of people came together to honor three young lives lost in tragic crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of people gathered at Memorial Stadium to honor the lives of three young Indiana State student-athletes taken too soon.
Sunday was a time for gathering and prayer for everyone in the ISU family.
"It's just a sad day for Terre Haute," Carrie Harney, a Terre Haute resident said.
A day of sadness and mourning, that is how the Terre Haute community is feeling after the tragic loss of these three young students.
Now, to honor these three young students, hundreds of students, athletes, teachers, and coaches from the ISU family came together for a night of remembrance.
People wore blue and white, the school's colors, to show honor and love for these athletes. And the gatherings all happened at Memorial Stadium, a second home to these young football stars.
Hugs were shared and it was a time of communication and connection for everyone.
"I'm just hoping people respect the families, the fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts," Harney said. "This is a sad day, a really sad day for Terre Haute."
At this time, police say three students are confirmed dead while two other students involved in the crash are in the hospital with serious injuries.
