Hundreds of newspapers drop 'Dilbert' comic strip after racist tirade from creator Scott Adams

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow evening to 18.3 feet Tuesday evening. It will then
fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 18.4 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 18.3 feet Tuesday evening.
It will then fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 18.4
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 17.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 17.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hundreds of newspapers drop 'Dilbert' comic strip after racist tirade from creator Scott Adams

Newspapers across the country dropped the "Dilbert" comic strip over the weekend after the creator of the satirical cartoon, Scott Adams, went on a racist tirade.

 CNN

Newspapers across the country dropped the "Dilbert" comic strip over the weekend after the creator of the satirical cartoon went on a racist tirade, calling Black Americans a "hate group" and suggesting that White people should "get the hell away" from them.

The USA Today Network, which operates hundreds of newspapers, said it had pulled the plug on the long-running comic strip. The Washington Post and The Plain Dealer also in Cleveland said they would no longer carry the comic.

The move came after Scott Adams, the cartoonist behind "Dilbert," effectively encouraged segregation in a shocking rant on YouTube. His comments came in response to a poll from the conservative firm Rasmussen Reports that said 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement, "It's OK to be White."

The Anti-Defamation League has noted that the phrase emerged on the infamous message board 4chan in 2017 as a trolling campaign and has a "long history" in the white supremacist movement.

"If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people -- according to this poll, not according to me, according to th is poll -- that's a hate group," Adams said Wednesday on his YouTube show "Real Coffee with Scott Adams."

"I don't want to have anything to do with them," Adams added. "And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the f**k away ... because there is no fixing this."

Adams has since said on Twitter that he was only "advising people to avoid hate" and suggested that the cancellation of his cartoon signals that free speech in America is under assault.

Andrews McMeel Syndication, the company that distributes "Dilbert," did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

The newspapers that have cut the comic strip have been clear with readers.

"Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, went on a racist rant this week ... and we will no longer carry his comic strip in The Plain Dealer," wrote Chris Quinn, editor of the paper. "This is not a difficult decision."

"We are not a home for those who espouse racism," Quinn added. "We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support."

Gannett, which publishes the USA Today Network of newspapers, tweeted that it aims to "lead with inclusion and strive to maintain a respectful and equitable environment for the diverse communities we serve nationwide."

The Washington Post said it had also pulled the comic strip from the newspaper.

"In light of Scott Adams's recent statements promoting segregation, The Washington Post has ceased publication of the Dilbert comic strip," it said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.