Hundreds of newspapers drop 'Dilbert' comic strip after racist tirade from creator Scott Adams

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Clinton. .Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EST Sunday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 18.3 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 18.4 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&