Hundreds of new laws will to start in Illinois on January 1 - here are some of the highlights (and a link to the full list)

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - With the start of the new year comes a new list of laws in Illinois.

Altogether, around 300 new laws will go into effect across the state. We went through the list and found some of the highlights.

They include everything from mental health days for students to a law about animal abuse convictions and adoptions.

License Plates

Increases the private vehicle tax by $75 for each model year where the purchase price is less than $15,000 and $100 if the purchase price is above $15,000. The bill also provides that the registration fee for trailers weighing less than 3,000 pounds shall be $36 instead of $118

Marriage Certificate

Allows a person currently married to request a copy of their marriage certificate with the term “spouse” rather than any gender identifying language, and provides an affidavit for individuals to fill out in order to request the certificate.

Housing and animals

Allows tenants of Illinois Housing Development Authority-funded housing units to maintain at least two cats or one dog that weighs under 50 pounds, regardless of breed or height, and establishes that housing providers will not be held liable for injuries caused by a pet on the property except in cases of misconduct.

Dental care

Requires the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to put in place a school-based dental program that would allow out-of-office preventative services – like teeth cleanings

Vaping

Creates the Preventing Youth Vaping Act by placing additional restrictions and regulations on e-cigarettes.

Private Eye training

Allows required basic training of private detectives, private alarm contractors and private security contractors to be conducted online and adds additional firearm training and coursework.

History education

Requires schools to include in history education the contributions made by Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist Americans and any other collective community of faith that has shaped America.

Hair style guidelines

Bans schools from discriminating against student hairstyles associated with racial, ethnic and cultural tradition.

Mental health days

Provides that public school students shall be granted up to five days of excused absences for mental or behavioral health, no medical note required.

Human trafficking help

Requires a restaurant or truck stop to provide its employees with training in the recognition of human trafficking and protocols for reporting observed human trafficking to the appropriate authority.

Drinks for kids

Requires restaurants to serve water, milk, milk alternative or juice with a children’s meal as the default beverage.

Tracking your location

Requires a wireless service provider to provide call location information concerning the telecommunications device of a user upon request of a law enforcement agency or a public safety answering point on behalf of a law enforcement agency.

Death and fees

Ends early termination fees for utility customers who are deceased before the end of a contract.

SNAP changes

Provides that recipients under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant, and Children’s Program may use their benefits to purchase menstrual hygiene products.

Animal cruelty and adoption

Prohibits an individual from adopting or otherwise possessing animals if he or she has been convicted of two or more specified animal-related offenses.

Feminine hygiene products

Creates the Feminine Hygiene Products for the Homeless Act, which ensures that feminine hygiene products are available for free at all homeless shelters providing housing assistance to women and/or youth.

Made in America

Prohibits state institutions and agencies from purchasing Illinois state flags and American flags not made in the United States of America.

As we said, there are hundreds on the list. Check them all out here.