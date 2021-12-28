Hundreds of new laws will to start in Illinois on January 1 - here are some of the highlights (and a link to the full list)

You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 05...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, January 05.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hundreds of new laws will to start in Illinois on January 1 - here are some of the highlights (and a link to the full list)

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois State House

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - With the start of the new year comes a new list of laws in Illinois.

Altogether, around 300 new laws will go into effect across the state. We went through the list and found some of the highlights.

They include everything from mental health days for students to a law about animal abuse convictions and adoptions.

License Plates

Increases the private vehicle tax by $75 for each model year where the purchase price is less than $15,000 and $100 if the purchase price is above $15,000. The bill also provides that the registration fee for trailers weighing less than 3,000 pounds shall be $36 instead of $118

Marriage Certificate

Allows a person currently married to request a copy of their marriage certificate with the term “spouse” rather than any gender identifying language, and provides an affidavit for individuals to fill out in order to request the certificate.

Housing and animals

Allows tenants of Illinois Housing Development Authority-funded housing units to maintain at least two cats or one dog that weighs under 50 pounds, regardless of breed or height, and establishes that housing providers will not be held liable for injuries caused by a pet on the property except in cases of misconduct.

Dental care

Requires the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to put in place a school-based dental program that would allow out-of-office preventative services – like teeth cleanings

Vaping

Creates the Preventing Youth Vaping Act by placing additional restrictions and regulations on e-cigarettes.

Private Eye training

Allows required basic training of private detectives, private alarm contractors and private security contractors to be conducted online and adds additional firearm training and coursework.

History education

Requires schools to include in history education the contributions made by Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist Americans and any other collective community of faith that has shaped America.

Hair style guidelines

Bans schools from discriminating against student hairstyles associated with racial, ethnic and cultural tradition.

Mental health days

Provides that public school students shall be granted up to five days of excused absences for mental or behavioral health, no medical note required.

Human trafficking help

Requires a restaurant or truck stop to provide its employees with training in the recognition of human trafficking and protocols for reporting observed human trafficking to the appropriate authority.

Drinks for kids

Requires restaurants to serve water, milk, milk alternative or juice with a children’s meal as the default beverage.

Tracking your location

Requires a wireless service provider to provide call location information concerning the telecommunications device of a user upon request of a law enforcement agency or a public safety answering point on behalf of a law enforcement agency.

Death and fees

Ends early termination fees for utility customers who are deceased before the end of a contract.

SNAP changes

Provides that recipients under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant, and Children’s Program may use their benefits to purchase menstrual hygiene products.

Animal cruelty and adoption

Prohibits an individual from adopting or otherwise possessing animals if he or she has been convicted of two or more specified animal-related offenses.

Feminine hygiene products

Creates the Feminine Hygiene Products for the Homeless Act, which ensures that feminine hygiene products are available for free at all homeless shelters providing housing assistance to women and/or youth.

Made in America

Prohibits state institutions and agencies from purchasing Illinois state flags and American flags not made in the United States of America.

As we said, there are hundreds on the list. Check them all out here.

Download PDF New Illinois Laws in 2022

