Hundreds of new laws will start in Indiana on Friday - here's the list

Hundreds of new state laws go in effect JulY 1
Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents.
First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
People still must be at least 18-years-old, legally living in the United States, and clean of any federal or state offenses punishable by more than one year in order to own a handgun.
Another law will have a 15 percent sales tax placed on some vape products. The change is to make sure cartridges are taxed at the same rate as other vaping products.
Additionally, another law will ban transgender female athletes from competing in girl's school sports.
While many are opposed to the new law, Governor Eric Holcomb said it did not provide a consistent policy for fairness in K through 12 sports.