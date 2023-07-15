Hundreds of cyclists flood U.S. Highway 40 for the "Rain Ride"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of cyclists flooded U.S. Highway 40 Saturday morning to embark on 160 mile bike ride.
Yes, you heard that right!
The annual event is called the Rain Ride.
The course begins on the campus of Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods college in West Terre Haute. It then crosses the state to Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.
The majority of the ride takes place on U.S. 40.
"You get to meet new people and do new things. Every time you get up a hill, it's a small victory," Rain Ride supporter Rebecca Dimon said.
The riders were to maintain 14 miles per hour for 12 hours to finish in time.