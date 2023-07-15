 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Hundreds of cyclists flood U.S. Highway 40 for the "Rain Ride"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of cyclists flooded U.S. Highway 40 Saturday morning to embark on 160 mile bike ride.

Yes, you heard that right!

The annual event is called the Rain Ride.

The course begins on the campus of Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods college in West Terre Haute. It then crosses the state to Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.

The majority of the ride takes place on U.S. 40.

"You get to meet new people and do new things. Every time you get up a hill, it's a small victory," Rain Ride supporter Rebecca Dimon said.

The riders were to maintain 14 miles per hour for 12 hours to finish in time.

