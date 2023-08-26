Hundreds gather in downtown Terre Haute to walk for diversity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks celebrated diversity in downtown Terre Haute earlier Saturday morning.
The Hamilton Center hosted its 9th Annual Diversity Walk. This was a free event where people of any age, race or walks of life could spread the feeling of an accepting community.
The 1.5 mile walk started and ended at the corner of 6th and Ohio in downtown Terre Haute. One resident tells us why he walks.
"Because people of different genders, different races come out here and walk together to represent Terre Haute," said Camdeyn Holmes, walker.
After the walk, Hamilton Center President and CEO, Melvin L. Burks, gave a speech on the diversity here in the Wabash Valley. Organizers are looking forward to next year.