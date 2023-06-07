Hundreds gather at Terre Haute's airport to show the Sycamore baseball team their support as they leave for Texas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sycamore baseball team is on its way to Texas.
The team took off Wednesday afternoon, but not without a send-off from the community.
Hundreds of fans gathered at the airport in Terre Haute to support the Sycamore team as they head to Fort Worth, for Super Regionals.
The team was escorted by police and fire officials while fans chanted ISU.
They thanked the community as they boarded the plane, and folks stayed around until they took off.
