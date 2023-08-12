 Skip to main content
HuggieLuvFest provides Wabash Valley families with diapers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The third annual HuggieLuvFest was held in Terre Haute on Saturday at the Water Estates Winery. It gave the community a chance to help those who need it most.

Those who attended got to see local musicians perform for a good cause. Proceeds raised from the event benefit Covered with Love, the Wabash Valley's only non-profit diaper bank.

The goal for the festival was to raise $45,000, or enough supplies to provide the Wabash Valley for a whole year. Bob Flott is with Musicians Giving Back. He explains why this event is so important.

"If you are a struggling parent financially, there is no government source for diapers - not on the state level, federal level, or local level. There is no money," said Flott.

