HuggieLuvFest needs your support

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One in three American families report experiencing diaper need, but government programs, such as SNAP or WIC, do not cover them.
That's where Covered with Love Diaper Bank and Musicians Giving Back come in with the 3rd annual HuggieLuvFest.
It is this Saturday at WaterTower Estates Winery. Local musicians will be taking the stage from noon to 6 p.m. at 525 W. Springhill Drive in Terre Haute, with proceeds to benefit Covered with Love.
Admission to HuggieLuvFest is $10 or a donation of a package of diapers. In addition to live music, activities will include a bounce house, dunk tank, and food.
The goal is to raise upwards of $45,000, which will fully stock a tractor trailer - and provide enough supplies for the Wabash Valley for the year.