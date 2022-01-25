How YOU can help the Bloomfield NJROTC go on the trip of a lifetime

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield High School NJROTC needs your help to fund the trip of a lifetime!
It's a program that develops tomorrow's leaders starting their freshman year of high school. Students learn discipline, respect, responsibility, and accountability.
Bloomfield's unit is actually the smallest in the country -- with just 24 Cadets.
Don't let its size full you though -- in 2021 alone, they racked in over 1,000 hours of service.
Now, their instructor wants to reward them with a bus trip to Mississippi, for a taste of being a Special Warfare Combat Craft Crewman.
He says these kids have worked so hard, and they deserve it.
"I want this to be zero cost to them. I want everyone to be able to go -- no matter their stature in life, or who their parents are. I want everyone who is making the grades and has done their volunteer hours to be able to attend," Senior Naval Science Instructor, Michael Lemmons, said.
If you would like to donate, you can email Lemmons at this address: mlemmons@bsd.k12.in.us
He will get you their Venmo, and PayPal handles from there.
You can also mail a check directly to Bloomfield High School.
The group is asking for at least $3,000 in donations before February 9th.