How Vigo County Schools are working to keep students safe in school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County school leaders want parents to know they are doing everything they can to keep their students safe every day.

School officials say extra law enforcement is being added to all schools for the remainder of this week.

Along with parents, teachers are especially worried about the safety of their students.

Second-grade teacher Meghan Smith, at Fuqua Elementary is devastated after hearing about the lives lost during Tuesday's mass shooting.

She says it's a scary feeling to know each day she heads into school, there is a chance this could happen to her and her students.

"I would do anything for my students. I treat them as they're my own children at home, and I want them to know I love them and I have their back and stick up for them and protect them in every situation," shares Smith.

Smith says she is put at ease knowing the school has safety measures in place.

Every school in Vigo County has an armed officer in the school to protect students. Teachers walk students through a safety drill the first week of school to make sure they know what to do if a shooter enters the building.

The coordinator of safety and security for Vigo County schools, Kurt Brinegar, says past school shootings have pushed schools to become better protected.

"Some of our schools didn't have police officers in them, but it was after sandy hook. I believe that we did most of our changes by putting police officers in facilities," shares Brinegar.

Smith says students voiced their fears and concerns to her after hearing about the shooting.

"They had a lot of concerns and questions. I just reassured them that we've been over what to do if something like this happened at Fuque, and I would do anything in my power to keep them safe," shares Smith.