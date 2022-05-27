How Vigo County is using COVID-19 relief money to benefit students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Federal relief money has been allocated to school districts across Indiana.
The goal of the funding is to help schools recover from the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana Department of Education has a dashboard that shows how much money has been allocated and reimbursed to each county in Indiana.
In total, $49 million was allocated to Vigo County and so far the county has received $16.7 million of that total.
This money comes from the elementary and secondary school emergency relief and the governors emergency education relief. Funding can be used for student learning, educator support, and sustainable innovation.
Vigo County used some of the money to support a spring tutoring program for students K-12.
Another way the money is being used is to fund a summer learning program for students. The three-week program is called Math Magic Writing Wonders and helps kids strengthen their skills all while having fun. It begins on May 31.
The district math coach, Dee Gosnell, says she is happy the program is back to being in person this year.
"It's great for teachers and students to be able to have that socialization and working together and it's such a fun experience and students always have a great time" shares Gosnell.
The Vigo County board will be meeting in the near future to discus how the money can be used to renovate the high schools.
Click here for the dashboard to see where else ESSER funds are going.