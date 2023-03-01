How to see Jupiter 'kiss' Venus in the night sky

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night through Friday Night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&