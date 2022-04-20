How to relieve allergy symptoms this spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Are you suffering with a runny nose or itchy eyes? If you are, you probably have developed some allergies.
According to allergists the main cause of spring allergies is pollen. As plants are beginning to release pollen you may begin to start sniffle and sneeze. This is because our immune system sees the pollen as a dangers and releases antibodies. These then attack the allergens causing us to develop some symptoms.
Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, and dark cycles under the eyes. An allergist at IU Health says allergies can affect your quality of life but there are plenty of medications to help.
"You don't need to feel so limited that you have to stay indoors all the time. I will say that I meet people who struggle with those types of symptoms to make them feel better but there's not only the medication approach but we can also desensitize people with allergy shots" says Dr. Jin.
If you are someone who deals with seasonal allergies its important to know ways to give you some relief.
The first thing you can do is go to the pharmacy and get over the counter allergy medication. An antihistamine will ease a variety of allergy symptoms. You can also get a nasal spray to clear pollen out of your nose.
If your allergies are extreme you can look into getting allergy shots to reduce allergy attacks.
Dr. Jin says you should consider seeing a doctor if your allergies are extreme.
"If you have given that a try but are still struggling it's really affecting your day of life its hard to get through your work day talk to a primary doctor or ask for a referral to an allergist" shares Dr. Jin.