How to protect yourself from iPhone thieves locking you out of your own device

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&