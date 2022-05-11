How to prevent ticks as the weather warms up

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tick season is here. With that being said, you want to steer clear of them and there are some ways to prevent contact.
The Indiana Department of Health says spending time in grassy, bushy, or wooded areas could expose you to ticks. The Indiana Department of Health says Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in Indiana.
The Vigo County Health Department wants to make sure you stay safe out in the heat.
"When your going out in the woods and in tall grass cause that's where all the little critters are you wanna tuck in your pants to your socks or tuck your shirt into your pants, you just want to eliminate all those little areas they can get into," says Emily Milton with the Vigo County Health Department.
Myles Taylor has a nearly 2-year-old dog named Prince. Taylor says he does a number of things to prevent his dog from getting ticks.
"We give him like an oral, an oral pill for ticks and we also wash him in like an anti parasite anti tick body wash and we usually do this when we bring him outside to the park where other dogs have been and bring him back."
Because Taylor completes these practices he hasn't had a an issue yet with ticks. But he'll be prepared if it ever arises.
"I haven't really had any problems with ticks since I got him, I guess I'll cross that road when it happens."
Milton also says to check your body frequently and when you come back from outside to take a shower immediately.
"It's super important for you to take these precautions so we can eliminate the risk of Lyme disease."