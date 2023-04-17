How to get Indiana disaster FEMA assistance

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, April 17, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency met in Indianapolis. The groups discussed how Hoosiers impact by recent disasters can get help as they recover.
Federal money can be used for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster.
To find the application visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA application on your smart phone device, or call FEMA. The number is 1-800-621-3362 and the phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday.
If you are looking to apply there area few things you will need to have ready:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted.
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address of where you are currently staying.
- Your social security number.
- A general list of damages and losses.
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
- Your insurance policy number, if insured.
After you apply you will be given a 9-digit FEMA registration number. be sure to keep that number safe as you will need it whenever you contact FEMA. In addition to applying, Brian Schilling, federal coordinating officer for FEMA, says disaster recovery centers will be put in the impacted counties.
"We are meeting them where they are," he said. "We are providing them the opportunity to submit their paperwork, ask questions, and work out any issues that they may have with our FEMA folks on the ground where they are."
Schiller did make it clear that, if over the last two weeks you have called 221 or registered through the state, the does not automatically prove registration through FEMA. You need to make sure you apply properly.